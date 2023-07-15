HIGH POINT — A 16-year-old boy shot and killed a 14-year-old teenage girl, apparently by accident, at a house in northwest High Point Friday night, police say.
The shooting was reported to the High Point Police Department about 10:20 p.m. Police did not say exactly where it happened.
Officers attempted life-saving measures, but the girl was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.
The boy was taken to the Guilford County Juvenile Detention Center under a secured custody order for manslaughter, police said.
Police do not think the boy intended for the gun to fire, a police press release said.
Police said they would not release more information Saturday because the case involves juveniles. The case remains under investigation.
Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.
