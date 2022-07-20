THOMASVILLE — A 12-year-old boy remained in critical condition on Wednesday after suffering a gunshot wound to the head on Tuesday afternoon, and his grandfather faces charges for failing to secure the gun used in the shooting.

The Thomasville Police Department said that officers sent to the 500 block of Jarrett Street found the boy in a back bedroom of the residence with a single gunshot wound to the head. Officers initiated lifesaving measures until Davidson County Emergency Service paramedics arrived.

Trending Videos