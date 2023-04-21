HPTNWS-04-22-23 WRECKS.jpg

Photo from Archdale Police Department shows boulder that fell off vehicle on Interstate 85 Thursday morning, damaging several cars and causing wrecks.

ARCHDALE — Police are searching for the person responsible for a boulder falling onto Interstate 85 in Archdale on Thursday morning, causing several wrecks and damage to multiple vehicles.

Just before 10 a.m., Archdale Police Department officers received reports of debris in the northbound lanes of I-85 near the N.C. 62 exit. When officers arrived, they found a boulder that measured approximately 4 feet long, 2½ feet wide and nearly 1¼ feet tall. The boulder appeared to have been dislodged while being carried by a vehicle.

