ARCHDALE — Police are searching for the person responsible for a boulder falling onto Interstate 85 in Archdale on Thursday morning, causing several wrecks and damage to multiple vehicles.
Just before 10 a.m., Archdale Police Department officers received reports of debris in the northbound lanes of I-85 near the N.C. 62 exit. When officers arrived, they found a boulder that measured approximately 4 feet long, 2½ feet wide and nearly 1¼ feet tall. The boulder appeared to have been dislodged while being carried by a vehicle.
The driver of a 2018 Audi struck the boulder on its right side, causing one tire to shear off the vehicle. The driver of a 2008 Jeep went off the roadway and crashed while trying to avoid a wreck with the Audi. The tire of the Audi struck the Jeep.
The driver of a 2004 Lexus struck the boulder on the driver’s side of the vehicle, causing damage to both left-side tires.
The three vehicles sustained severe damage worth a total of $16,000, according to Archdale police.
No one was seriously injured, Capt. Chris Phillips told The High Point Enterprise.
Crews from the N.C. Department of Transportation removed the boulder. The law enforcement response and cleanup disrupted traffic on northbound I-85 for two hours.
The Archdale Police Department is seeking information about the person or business responsible for transporting the boulder. Anyone with information can call Archdale police at 336-434-3134 or make an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers at 336-861-7867.
