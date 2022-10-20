HIGH POINT — Hank Wall, who died in March at the age of 71 after establishing and leading a nonprofit group that has mentored thousands of Black youth, will have his legacy recognized Saturday with a park roadway entrance named in his honor.

One of the paved entrances at Washington Terrace Park at 101 Gordon St. will be named Hank Wall Way. The sign unveiling will take place at 11:30 a.m.

Trending Videos