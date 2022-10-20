HIGH POINT — Hank Wall, who died in March at the age of 71 after establishing and leading a nonprofit group that has mentored thousands of Black youth, will have his legacy recognized Saturday with a park roadway entrance named in his honor.
One of the paved entrances at Washington Terrace Park at 101 Gordon St. will be named Hank Wall Way. The sign unveiling will take place at 11:30 a.m.
Wall founded the mentoring group Brothers Organized To Serve Others, commonly referred to by the acronym BOTSO.
In conjunction with the sign unveiling, BOTSO will hold a breakfast fundraiser 9-11 a.m. at the Macedonia Head Start Guilford Child Development center at 401 Lake Ave.
Wall and his fellow mentors advised and guided between 3,000 and 4,000 adolescents and teenagers, primarily African-American males between 6 and 18 years old, during nearly 30 years.
Chiekah Wall, who assisted his father with BOTSO dating back to when he was a student at Southwest Guilford High School, wants to ensure that the nonprofit organization maintains its mentoring.
For more information about the events Saturday, call Chiekah Wall at 336-491-0431.
