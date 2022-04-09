HIGH POINT
Chiekah Wall doesn’t want the life-determining work of his father to fade with his dad’s death.
For nearly 30 years, Hank Wall devoted himself to the mentoring group Brothers Organized To Serve Others, known commonly as BOTSO. Wall and his fellow mentors have advised and guided between 3,000 and 4,000 adolescents and teenagers, primarily African-American males between 6 and 18 years old.
Wall died March 5 at the age of 71 from complications of COVID-19. His death left a void with the campaign he cherished to reach young people and instill self-worth, character and discipline in their consciousness.
Chiekah Wall, who assisted his father with BOTSO dating back to when he was a student at Southwest Guilford High School, wants to ensure that the nonprofit organization maintains its mentoring. The need to reach adolescents and teenagers in their formative times has been emphasized by the recent rise in violence and deaths involving youths and firearms.
“We have a saying — decisions determine your destiny,” said Wall, 46, who has worked as a case manager with BOTSO for the past two years. “It’s extremely important that we do what we can for these young men and provide them with avenues to be successful.”
In the month since Hank Wall died, his son said that he has been inundated with calls and messages from graduates of BOTSO who said the program kept them on a path toward becoming a successful adult. Many of the adolescents and teenagers in the first years of the program now are fathers raising their own children.
“They say they want to help anyway they can,” Wall told The High Point Enterprise.
One adolescent and teenager that Hank Wall mentored has since become the top law enforcement officer in Guilford County.
Sheriff Danny Rogers said that Wall was giving him guidance more than a decade before BOTSO was formed. Rogers said that his family and Wall’s were neighbors in High Point, and Rogers remembers receiving advice from Wall dating back to when Rogers was 6 or 7 years old.
“Hank was my mentor,” Rogers told The Enterprise. “He was there for me and other kids in the neighborhood, for me into my adult life. It was very emotional for me when he died.”
When he was an adolescent and teenager, Rogers said Wall taught him the importance of listening to others and making the right choices.
“One day you’ll see,” Rogers recalled Wall telling him in his youth.
To honor Hank Wall’s contributions to the community, relatives and friends will stage a balloon release on Sunday, the day before what would have been his 72nd birthday. The ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. at the Washington Terrace Park softball field at 101 Gordon St.
On Thursday night, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution honoring the life and service of Wall, who was a U.S. Army veteran.
“(Wall) will be celebrated and remembered as a dynamic community leader and advocate for young men throughout the city of High Point, Guilford County and the state of North Carolina,” the resolution says.
For Chiekah Wall, his father’s death has reminded him of the time they spent together charting a path for BOTSO.
He has had jobs during the past three decades in retail management, sales and food service while helping his father with BOTSO. No matter how much time he had to devote to the group while making a living, he relished the moments he spent brainstorming and planning with his father.
Wall said that he’s consulting with the BOTSO board of directors about how the group will carry on in the wake of his father’s death.
“There’s a lot of attention on the program right now with my dad’s passing,” he said. “We want to maintain the momentum and turn a negative into a positive.”
