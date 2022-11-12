INSIDE: State sees high turnout for off-year election, A3

HIGH POINT — As political analyst John Dinan surveys the outcome of the presidential midterm elections in North Carolina, one result rises above the rest: the Republican victories for two seats on the N.C. Supreme Court, which takes control of the court away from the Democrats.

