HIGH POINT — As political analyst John Dinan surveys the outcome of the presidential midterm elections in North Carolina, one result rises above the rest: the Republican victories for two seats on the N.C. Supreme Court, which takes control of the court away from the Democrats.
That may have the most significant impact on the direction of politics in the state, said Dinan, a professor of political science at Wake Forest University.
Democrats headed into the general election with a 4-3 edge on the state Supreme Court, but both seats that were up for election were held by Democrats. Republican Richard Dietz defeated Democrat Lucy Inman, while Republican Trey Allen beat Democrat Sam Ervin IV. The court now has a 5-2 GOP majority.
The Democratic-controlled court halted or sidelined initiatives of the Republican-controlled N.C. General Assembly for several years, but that backstop is gone.
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper can still veto Republican legislation, but the governor has no veto power over redistricting.
“It means that the legislature will be able next year to redraw the congressional maps, and likely the state legislative maps, and have some confidence that the maps will withstand challenge in the state Supreme Court,” Dinan told The High Point Enterprise. The Republican-controlled court, if faced with new cases on issues ranging from school funding to voter photo ID requirements, could reverse past rulings, Dinan said.
But the Republican Party also had other reasons to celebrate on Election Day. In the state’s marquee race in this election cycle, Republican Congressman Ted Budd defeated former Democratic state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley in the race to succeed retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, keeping the seat in Republican hands.
The last Democrat to win a Senate race in North Carolina was Kay Hagan, who defeated GOP Sen. Elizabeth Dole in 2008.
Republican candidates also swept the contests for four seats on the N.C. Court of Appeals, where Republicans now hold 12 of the 15 appellate court seats. They held 10 going into Election Day.
Democrats had some reasons to celebrate as well, Dinan said.
Though Republicans gained state legislative seats, as had been expected, the GOP fell one seat short in the House of a supermajority that would have allowed Republican legislators to override Cooper’s vetoes without any Democratic help. Republicans netted two seats in the Senate but needed to net three seats in the House.
Dinan said that Democrats also won the most competitive U.S. House contest in the state, in the redrawn 13th District, which was shifted to the Raleigh area and adjoining counties. In a contest that received national political media attention, Democrat Wiley Nickel defeated Republican Bo Hines, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
Dinan said Democrats also fought off efforts by Republicans to win several other Democratic-leaning congressional districts that were thought to be potentially competitive, including the local 6th District, where freshman Democrat Kathy Manning beat Republican Christian Castelli.
