GUILFORD COUNTY — Boom Supersonic marked a yearlong milestone as the company held a ceremonial groundbreaking to recognize the official start of the construction phase for its plant to build a new generation of supersonic passenger jets at Piedmont Triad International Airport.

The company has pledged to create more than 2,400 jobs by 2032 as it invests $500 million in the project by the end of the decade. The total jobs is up from the 1,761 estimate from when the project was announced on Jan. 26, 2022.

