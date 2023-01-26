GUILFORD COUNTY — Boom Supersonic marked a yearlong milestone as the company held a ceremonial groundbreaking to recognize the official start of the construction phase for its plant to build a new generation of supersonic passenger jets at Piedmont Triad International Airport.

The company has pledged to create more than 2,400 jobs by 2032 as it invests $500 million in the project by the end of the decade.

