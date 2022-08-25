HPTNWS-08-25-22 BOOM.jpg

Aerial picture shows grading at site of Boom Supersonic aircraft manufacturing plant at Piedmont Triad International Airport.

 SPECIAL | TIM FRENCH-AMERICAN AERIAL

GUILFORD COUNTY — An agreement reached this week between a company intending to build supersonic passenger jets and the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority hints at eventual expansion by the startup aircraft manufacturer as the company develops its first production facility.

The memorandum of agreement indicates that Boom Supersonic has the option to double the size of its property from 61 to 122 acres if it needs to expand production.

