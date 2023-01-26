GUILFORD COUNTY — Boom Supersonic marked a yearlong milestone as the company held a ceremonial groundbreaking to recognize the official start of the construction phase for its plant to build a new generation of supersonic passenger jets at Piedmont Triad International Airport.
The company has pledged to create more than 2,400 jobs by 2032 as it invests $500 million in the project by the end of the decade.
The ceremony at the airport drew Gov. Roy Cooper and State Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger Sr., R-Rockingham, and came a year to the day since Boom Supersonic announced that it had picked PTIA for its first aircraft manufacturing operation.
“It’s amazing to see what is happening with economic development in the Triad,” Cooper said during the event that drew 100 guests to the terminal concourse.
The recruitment of Boom Supersonic reflects bipartisan work on economic development in the state, Cooper said.
Berger concurred, saying that the N.C. General Assembly — controlled by Republicans — has worked with Cooper’s Democratic administration to bolster the North Carolina economy.
Boom Supersonic will develop its manufacturing operation on a 62-acre site along Interstate 73. The final assembly line portion of the operation will cover about 150,000 square feet, with an additional 24,000 square feet of office space, company officials said.
The Piedmont Triad Airport Authority approved a lease agreement with Boom Supersonic on Tuesday that gives the company an option to add another 70 acres to the lease.
Boom Supersonic is trying to attain an aviation industry feat that eluded aircraft manufacturers for decades — creating a supersonic jet for the commercial airline industry that is affordable for passengers and won’t produce intrusive sonic booms. Kathy Savitt, president of Boom Supersonic, told the crowd the company is making advances toward the goal.
“Today’s groundbreaking for the Overture Superfactory represents a significant step forward in building sustainable and accessible supersonic travel for the world,” she said.
State officials have estimated that the Boom Supersonic operation could boost the North Carolina economy by at least $32 billion over 20 years.
Boom Supersonic officials say they remain on track to begin production of the Overture aircraft next year. The company wants to roll out its first completed jets in 2026 and receive Federal Aviation Administration certification to launch commercial flights in 2029.
