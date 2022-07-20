HPTNWS-07-20-22 BOOM.jpg

A new artist’s rendering from Boom Supersonic shows two of the company’s Overture aircraft outside the manufacturing plant the company is building at Piedmont Triad International Airport.

 SPECIAL | HPE

GUILFORD COUNTY — The startup aviation company that plans to build a new generation of supersonic airliners at Piedmont Triad International Airport announced a deal on Tuesday to also develop plans for supersonic military aircraft.

The collaborative agreement between Boom Supersonic and defense contractor Northrop Grumman Corp. to design aircraft providing quick-reaction capabilities to the U.S. military and U.S. allies was announced at the Farnborough International Air Show in England.

