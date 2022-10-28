HIGH POINT — John Joe Schlichtman lived in High Point for only about three years, but he has been studying the city’s downtown and the High Point Market for 20 years, and in many ways he thinks of the city like a second home.
It shows in the energy he exudes when he talks about the book that resulted from his research, “Showroom City,” and about the city’s downtown revitalization efforts — efforts that until recent years he didn’t believe would ever materialize. The issue matters to him.
“I think there is unprecedented reason for hope today versus the last 40 years” that a significant part of downtown will become a place that people who live here year-round will feel belongs to them, he said.
But Schlichtman, an associate professor of sociology at DePaul University in Chicago, is quick to say that he doesn’t live here, and whatever happens downtown should progress according to what local residents want.
“Showroom City” is part local history, part personal journal and part urban planning analysis and critique, telling the story of how furniture showrooms came to take over so much of downtown — now 12 million square feet of space. The book came out in June.
Schlichtman has been in High Point this week and spoke about his book in appearances at the High Point Public Library and Sunrise Books. He also spoke to students at UNC Greensboro and UNC Chapel Hill.
He said reaction to the book among High Point residents has been mixed.
“One response is some people don’t believe I studied the city” and want to fill him in, he said.
Some people view the book as a positive contribution that will help spur continued revitalization efforts, he said.
And some look at it cynically, feeling they already have been burned too many times believing that events were moving forward in a positive way, only to see nothing develop.
If the book helps spur discussion of the issues, even if people think his view on them is incorrect, he would view that as a good outcome, he said.
