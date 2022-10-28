HPTNWS-10-28-22 DOWNTOWN.jpg

John Joe Schlichtman signs copies of his book at Sunrise Books, under the supervision of Poe, the bookstore’s resident cat.

 GUY LUCAS | HPE

HIGH POINT — John Joe Schlichtman lived in High Point for only about three years, but he has been studying the city’s downtown and the High Point Market for 20 years, and in many ways he thinks of the city like a second home.

It shows in the energy he exudes when he talks about the book that resulted from his research, “Showroom City,” and about the city’s downtown revitalization efforts — efforts that until recent years he didn’t believe would ever materialize. The issue matters to him.

