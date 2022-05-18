GUILFORD COUNTY — Voters approved an unprecedented $1.7 billion school construction bond package in Tuesday’s primary election meant to transform education in Guilford County Schools for generations to come.
But with county voters also rejecting a proposed quarter-cent increase in the sales tax meant to raise revenue to help repay the bond debt, Guilford County leaders now have to figure out a pathway to retire the debt.
Still, Guilford County advocates for the bond package, including Superintendent Sharon Contreras, were celebrating Wednesday.
“This bond represents a critical turning point for our schools and community for years to come,” Contreras said.
When the school district Facilities Master Plan was being developed to pinpoint construction needs, about $320 million was designated for High Point-area schools.
Guilford County voters approved the bond package by a convincing margin. With all 165 precincts reporting, 60% of the ballots, or 45,399 votes, were cast in favor of the referendum issue while 40%, or 29,465, were against the measure.
But voters also rejected the sales tax increase by a solid margin – 55%, or 40,963 votes, against the increase to 45%, or 33,566, in favor.
Guilford County Board of Commissioners Vice Chairwoman Carlvena Foster said county leaders face a challenge in building a debt repayment schedule because the board wants to avoid a property tax rate increase
“That quarter-cent was really going to help us in paying back the bonds,” said Foster, who was a member of the Guilford County Board of Education before becoming a commissioner from High Point.
During a work session earlier this month, county staff presented the commissioners with numbers showing that Guilford County would need $50 million more in revenue each year through 2038 to retire the debt.
The quarter-cent sales tax increase would have generated an estimated $20 million to $22 million annually, about equal to the amount brought in by 3 cents of the property tax rate, which currently is 73.05 cents per $100 of assessed value, county budget staff said.
If the sales tax proposal had passed, staff indicated that the remaining additional $30 million needed each year would equate to about what would be brought in by 4 cents of the property tax rate.
Foster said she doesn’t want the historic accomplishment of passing the $1.7 billion bond package to get lost in the conversation about repaying the debt.
“It is the largest bond that’s ever passed in the county,” Foster said. “The general public understood that the money is needed. They understand the needs across the school district.”
The $1.7 billion bond package will build on the $300 million referendum measure that Guilford County voters approved in the November 2020 general election, which includes more than a half-dozen projects, such as construction of a new Southwest Guilford combined elementary and middle school building.
