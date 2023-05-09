HIGH POINT — A High Point man who has been in jail for the past two years after being charged with killing a 19-year-old High Point University student and taking her body to Tennessee can’t post bond to be released, a Superior Court judge said Monday.

Prosecutors also announced they will not pursue the death penalty for Michael Louis Cadogan, 26, who is accused of killing Gianna Delgado in High Point and intending to dispose of her body in eastern Tennessee. Police said her body was found stuffed into a tote in a car he was driving when he was arrested.

