WALLBURG — A body was found on the campus of Ledford Middle School early Wednesday, prompting classes to be canceled for the day as investigators sought to determine the cause of the person’s death.
The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office didn’t release any details about the death but gave no indication it was a homicide.
Just before 6 a.m., deputies arrived at the school after a report of a person found unconscious on the campus. Deputies say the person was dead from unknown causes.
“This is an isolated and random incident and there is no threat to the public as a result of this matter,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office is not seeking any suspects.”
The sheriff’s office didn’t release the person’s name, gender or age.
Davidson County Schools said in a statement that there doesn’t appear to be a connection at this point between the person and Ledford Middle School.
The body was discovered by an employee, Davidson County Schools said. Ledford Middle School was closed to allow law enforcement to investigate.
“Unfortunately, many of the buses were already (en route) when the determination to cancel school was made,” the school district said. “Buses were directed to Ledford High School, and parents were notified to pick their children up there.”
Once deputies finished with their investigation on campus, staff were allowed back at school.
“The entire campus was canvassed to ensure a safe return for students and staff,” the school district said.
