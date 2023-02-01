WALLBURG — A body was found on the campus of Ledford Middle School early Wednesday, prompting classes to be canceled for the day.
The body was found around 6 a.m. Details weren’t immediately available.
More information may be released later this morning, Capt. Cory Mann of the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said.
