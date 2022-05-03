GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County Board of Elections voted unanimously Tuesday afternoon to refer to the N.C. State Board of Elections a complaint that public resources are being used to advocate for a $1.7 billion school construction bond package.
The elections board, made up of three Democratic and two Republican members, said the board didn’t have jurisdiction in the matter. Republican member Kathryn Lindley said the complaint filed last week by former commissioner Alan Branson didn’t involve a protest of a voter or voters or voting irregularity.
Democratic Chairman Jim Kimel agreed.
Branson, a Republican who lost his seat in his eastern Guilford County district two years ago and is running for an at-large seat on the Guilford County Board of Commissioners this year, argues that the county is using taxpayer assets to advocate for passage of the school construction bond package and a quarter-cent sales tax increase.
Democratic Board of Commissioners Chairman Skip Alston, who was reelected two years ago, said last week that county resources aren’t being used to advocate for the two referendum issues but to educate the public about the topics.
In a statement provided to The Enterprise, the N.C. State Board of Elections said that complaints on the limitations of the authority of county governments wouldn’t constitute a matter that falls under the jurisdiction of local election boards.
Election boards would have jurisdiction over complaints involving campaign finance violations, though the state elections board said the complaint letter filed on Branson’s behalf doesn’t specify information on any possible violations.
Branson’s five-page complaint letter was filed by Greensboro attorney Chuck Winfree, a former Republican commissioner.
The Guilford County Board of Elections heard the complaint during its regularly scheduled meeting at the new Guilford County Courthouse in Greensboro. The board didn’t hold a formal hearing on the protest.
The $1.7 billion bond package is proposed to conduct extensive upgrades and renovations throughout Guilford County Schools, and the quarter-cent sales tax increase is intended to help pay the debt on the bonds. Both are on the spring primary ballot. Early voting for the primary continues through May 14 leading up to primary election day May 17.
All Guilford County voters are eligible to cast a ballot on the pair of referendum issues regardless of party or unaffiliated voter registration status.
