HIGH POINT — A city advisory board has unanimously opposed a proposed apartment development in a neighborhood off Eastchester Drive.
The Planning and Zoning Commission voted 7-0 Tuesday to recommend denial of a rezoning that Efincia Cos. of High Point is seeking for a potential 46-unit, three-story multifamily building on a 2.9-acre parcel between Bridges and Futrelle drives.
The commission vote came without members Angela McGill and Alex Moore, who were absent.
The commission agreed with city staff, who recommended denying the rezoning because of concerns about compatibility of a high-density development with adjacent single-family homes.
“This project is all wrong for this neighborhood. A three-story multifamily building would just stick out like a sore thumb,” said Debbie Darby, one of about 25 neighbors who attended the commission’s hearing to show their opposition. “We have an older, really historic neighborhood of single-family homes. Generations have lived in these homes. Our streets are narrow and quiet.”
Efincia President Eric Dickinson said he was seeking to develop housing for seniors to fill a need in the market.
“We feel this is a win for High Point, a win for the neighborhood, a win for our company,” he said. “This is the type of product we’re going to need more of in the Triad.”
The project is scheduled to be heard by the City Council July 18.
pkimbrough@hpenews.com | 336-888-3531
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.