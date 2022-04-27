HIGH POINT — A developer’s plans to bring more than 400 housing units to Old Mill and Skeet Club roads hit a snag Tuesday.
The Planning and Zoning Commission recommended denial of Leoterra Development’s request to rezone 75 acres of farmland to support up to 360 apartments and 120 single-family homes.
The 6-3 vote does not stop the project, since the commission acts as an advisory board to the City Council, which has final say on zoning matters and is slated to consider the case May 16.
Commissioners Angela McGill, Joan Swift, Mark Walsh, Thad Juszczak, Terry Venable and Alex Moore voted to deny the request.
Chairman Tom Kirkman and commissioners Mark Morgan and Ray Wheatley opposed the motion to deny.
The commission also voted against a request from the developer to amend part of the land use plan for the site from low to medium-density residential.
A large crowd of residents attended Tuesday’s hearing on the requests to protest the developer’s plans, especially the planned apartments, which many said would be out of character with their neighborhood and would add too much traffic to the area road network.
In other cases, the commission unanimously endorsed plans for two affordable senior apartment projects from developer Wynnefield Properties.
One is at 1559 Skeet Club Road and is planned to be 72 units. The other would be at Sunset Drive and Carrick Street and would be 52 units.
Both projects are contingent on receiving low-income tax-credit financing. The zoning cases for both projects are scheduled to go before the council Monday.
