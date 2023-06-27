BY PAT KIMBROUGH
HIGH POINT — An advisory board on Tuesday endorsed a proposed apartment project after the developer made several changes to address the concerns of the city and neighbors.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
BY PAT KIMBROUGH
HIGH POINT — An advisory board on Tuesday endorsed a proposed apartment project after the developer made several changes to address the concerns of the city and neighbors.
The High Point Planning and Zoning Commission voted 6-1 to recommend approval of Keystone Homes’ request to rezone 1701 and 1711 Penny Road from agricultural land to multifamily to support its plans for about 145 residential units on the 9.7-acre site.
Its initial proposal drew a unanimous recommendation of denial from the commission in April because of concerns that apartment buildings would be incompatible with single-family homes in an adjoining neighborhood to the south.
Since then, Keystone Homes offered several new binding conditions, including reducing the density of a proposed apartment building along the southern boundary of the site next to the adjacent neighborhood from 56 to 33 units.
The developer also agreed to a maximum building height of 50 feet for these units, which would limit any structure to three stories or less in size — down from what was initially proposed — along with reducing the building’s length from 250 to 200 feet.
The apartments would have to be setback farther away, with higher landscaping standards between the building and the existing neighborhood.
Keystone Homes is also offering new conditions related to the northern portion of the site, where it’s proposing two apartment buildings with 56 units each.
The developer would have to provide two points of access to the site, including one at the intersection of Penny and East Fork roads, among other conditions.
Although neighbors still spoke out in opposition to the rezoning, commissioners said they thought the steps taken by the developer would make the project more compatible with the surrounding area.
“I feel like they’ve done everything the city and this board have asked,” said Commissioner Mark Walsh, who voted in favor of the proposal, along with commissioners Tom Kirkman, Mark Morgan, Joan Swift, Terry Venable and Ray Wheatley.
Commissioner Thad Juszczak opposed it, and Commissioner Angela Jimenez was absent.
The case is scheduled to go before the City Council July 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.