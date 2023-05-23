HPTNWS-05-24-23 PLANNERS.jpg

A crowd of residents from the Colfax area northwest of High Point attended Tuesday’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting to oppose a proposed K-8 school at Boylston and S. Bunker Hill roads.

HIGH POINT — A city advisory board on Tuesday endorsed a rezoning request that would allow development of a new K-8 school that would be annexed into High Point.

The Planning and Zoning Commission voted 6-1 to recommend approval of Guilford County Schools’ application to rezone 30.3 acres at the southwest corner of S. Bunker Hill and Boylston roads, where GCS is proposing to build the Katherine G. Johnson School for Science and Mathematics.

