HIGH POINT — A Triad developer on Tuesday shared its plans to transform a former agricultural property into 264 apartments in High Point.
Evolve Cos. of Greensboro is looking to bring a multifamily complex to a 19-acre site on the west side of N.C. 68 (Eastchester Drive), north of Penny Road and south of Premier Drive.
The applicant is asking the city to rezone and annex the land, which comprises a couple of houses but is mostly former farmland on three parcels.
“This location is ideal to my client for apartment use, not only for its proximity to goods and services, but also its location along a road network for all those aspects people look for when looking for a home,” Amanda Hodierne, an attorney representing the developer, told the Planning and Zoning Commission.
The project would also benefit the city by closing a “doughnut hole” of unincorporated territory that’s surrounded by the city limits, she added.
“Frankly, it was surprising to me this was not already in the city,” she said.
The commission unanimously recommended approving the developer’s request to rezone the site from Guilford County agricultural to a conditional zoning residential multifamily district and amend the city’s land use plan for the site from restricted industrial and community/regional commercial to medium-density residential.
The commission agreed with city planners that the project would be consistent with the surrounding area, which includes several apartment complexes.
Evolve Cos. has already submitted a binding site plan for technical review by the city with a design of about a dozen three-story apartment buildings on the site.
Among the conditions offered by the applicant, the development would have no vehicle access to N.C. 68.
It would be accessed only at two points on Penny Road at the back of the property.
The developer also pledged to provide pedestrian connectivity from the apartment complex via a sidewalk or trail with the commercial uses to the south of the zoning site, where Kickback Jack’s, Panera Bread and Andy’s Frozen Custard are located.
The City Council is scheduled to hear the zoning, annexation and plan amendment requests for the project on Sept. 19.
