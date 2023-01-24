HIGH POINT — A city advisory board has endorsed a developer’s request that could pave the way for more growth near an interstate highway interchange.
The High Point Planning and Zoning Commission Tuesday unanimously recommended approving a plan to rezone a 25-acre site next to the Ralph Lauren distribution center at Interstate 74 and N.C. 66.
Front Street Capital of Winston-Salem is seeking to develop an industrial building there for a distribution/warehouse use or possibly light manufacturing or assembly.
The company developed the adjacent 850,000-square-foot facility for Ralph Lauren, which opened in 2015 as the first phase of a planned industrial park.
“We do not have a user for the property at this time, but the building will be most likely built to suit the tenant,” said Judy Stalder, a development consultant advising the applicant on the zoning case.
Front Street Capital does not have a development timeline yet for the project, but getting the desired zoning in place will expedite the process once a user is secured, she said.
A traffic study commissioned by the developer found that the site could support about 360,000 square feet of building space.
The land is in Forsyth County, within High Point’s annexation area.
The developer is asking the city to annex an 11-acre parcel behind another tract they own that fronts on N.C. 66 that is already in the city. Together, they comprise 25.8 acres just south of the Ralph Lauren site that are now zoned a mix of light industrial and residential.
The request is to rezone the entire site to a conditional zoning employment center district, with transportation conditions offered regarding points of access and turn lanes on N.C. 66.
The City Council will consider adopting the rezoning and annexation requests for the project Feb. 20.
