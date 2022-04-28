HIGH POINT — For the second time in six months, a city advisory board has unanimously opposed a proposed shopping center at Skeet Club Road and Johnson Street.
The Planning and Zoning Commission voted 9-0 Tuesday night to recommend denial of zoning and land use plan amendments a developer is seeking for Mendenhall Marketplace, which would be anchored by a Publix grocery store at the southeast corner of the intersection.
Commissioners cited the same concerns about allowing a large-scale commercial project in a residential area that they did when they voted against it in October 2021.
“I feel like if the proposal was a rezoning for less intensive retail — something that truly was a neighborhood-type of project instead of a large grocery store — I could support it,” said board Chairman Tom Kirkman. “My main concern is still the precedent this would set. I feel like commercial is going to come to that site, but until then, I’m just so afraid of what you might see if this is approved. You could see a repeat of the Palladium shopping center at this intersection.”
Tuesday’s vote means it would take a two-thirds majority of the City Council to approve the case, which is scheduled to be considered May 16.
This is the second attempt by the developer, Halvorsen Holdings of Boca Raton, Florida, to get the 12-acre site rezoned.
The first time around, the company withdrew the case in January before the council heard it. It resubmitted its application in March after making changes aimed at addressing the concerns of city officials and neighbors.
The developer offered a slew of conditions designed to help the project win approval, but planning board members said Tuesday they still think a 75,000-square-foot shopping center would be too large for the site.
“I have to admit, I didn’t really hear anything that changed my mind,” said board member Thad Juszczak.
Andy Harris, an attorney representing the developer, argued that the city’s long-range plans support commercial development at the intersection.
He said the shopping center would serve a large area of Guilford and Forsyth counties where the population increased 38% over the past decade to about 32,000.
“We’re talking about a big area of land, and the city recognized in the 2015 (amended) land use plan that is too big an area not to have commercial services,” said Harris. “They said they wanted neighborhood retail scaled to serve those in that community, and that’s what we’ve done here.”
