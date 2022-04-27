HIGH POINT — For the second time in six months, a city advisory board has unanimously opposed a proposed shopping center at Skeet Club Road and Johnson Street.
The Planning and Zoning Commission voted 9-0 Tuesday night to recommend denial of zoning and land use plan amendments a developer is seeking for Mendenhall Marketplace, which would be anchored by a Publix grocery store at the southeast corner of the intersection.
Commissioners cited the same concerns about permitting a large-scale commercial project in a residential area that they did when they voted against it in October 2021.
“I feel like if the proposal was a rezoning for less intensive retail — something that truly was a neighborhood type of project instead of a large grocery store — I could support it,” Chairman Tom Kirkman said. “My main concern is still the precedent this would set. I feel like commercial is going to come to that site, but until then, I’m just so afraid of what you might see if this is approved. You could see a repeat of the Palladium shopping center at this intersection.”
Tuesday’s vote means it would take a two-thirds majority of the City Council to approve the case, which is scheduled to be considered May 16.
The developer, Halvorsen Holdings of Boca Raton, Florida, withdrew the case in January before the council heard it. It resubmitted the case in March after attempting to make changes to address the concerns about it. But commissioners said Tuesday they didn't see anything substantially different.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.