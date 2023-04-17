Keb Mo

Grammy Award-winning blues musician Keb' Mo' will be among the performers at this year's John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival in High Point. SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — Five-time Grammy Award-winning blues icon Keb’ Mo’, whose music career spans nearly 50 years, is coming to High Point this year to perform at the 12th annual John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival.

Keb’ Mo’, one of the most accomplished and respected artists working in contemporary roots music today, will perform on Sunday, Sept. 3, at the festival, which is held at Oak Hollow Festival Park.

