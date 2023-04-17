HIGH POINT — Five-time Grammy Award-winning blues icon Keb’ Mo’, whose music career spans nearly 50 years, is coming to High Point this year to perform at the 12th annual John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival.
Keb’ Mo’, one of the most accomplished and respected artists working in contemporary roots music today, will perform on Sunday, Sept. 3, at the festival, which is held at Oak Hollow Festival Park.
Born and raised in Comptom, California, Kevin Roosevelt Moore — known professionally as Keb’ Mo’ — got his start working behind the scenes as a guitarist, songwriter and arranger before breaking out internationally with the release of his 1994 eponymous debut. Two years later, he garnered his first Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Blues Album with “Just Like You.”
In the decades to come, Keb’ Mo’ won four more Grammy Awards and 14 Blues Foundation Awards, and he topped the Billboard blues chart seven times. He has performed everywhere from Carnegie Hall to the White House and has collaborated with the likes of Taj Mahal, Willie Nelson and Bonnie Raitt.
Keb’ Mo’, who now lives in Nashville, also earned the Americana Music Association’s 2021 award for Lifetime Achievement in Performance.
For ticket information and other details about this year’s John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival, visit coltranejazzfest.com.
