Liam Purell & Cane Mill Road, a bluegrass band from Deep Gap, will perform at the Arts Splash concert Sunday evening at the GTCC Amphitheater.

HIGH POINT — The fifth concert in the Arts Splash summer concert series will take place Sunday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Guilford Technical Community College Amphitheater, 901 S. Main St., in downtown High Point.

The featured performers will be Liam Purell & Cane Mill Road, an Indie folk group from Deep Gap that plays traditional bluegrass, old-time music and Americana. In 2019, the band was named Band of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association.

