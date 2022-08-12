HIGH POINT — The fifth concert in the Arts Splash summer concert series will take place Sunday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Guilford Technical Community College Amphitheater, 901 S. Main St., in downtown High Point.
The featured performers will be Liam Purell & Cane Mill Road, an Indie folk group from Deep Gap that plays traditional bluegrass, old-time music and Americana. In 2019, the band was named Band of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association.
