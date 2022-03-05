HIGH POINT — A new venue in north High Point that hosts weddings and corporate events has scheduled a grand opening for the public on Sunday.
The Blue Heron Event Venue opened for business last month at 4130 Mendenhall Oaks Parkway but opted to wait until its new signs were installed before holding an official grand opening, venue manager Billie Buskirk said.
It’s in a 7,849-square-foot building that was previously occupied by Noah’s Event Venue, a national chain that shut down as part of a bankruptcy in early 2020.
Husband-and-wife Joe and Lee Staehly bought the property and own the new business. They also own Pepper Moon Catering in Greensboro, which manages the Blue Heron Event Venue.
Buskirk said weddings on weekends and corporate events during the week are their primary business.
The owners plan to start construction in April on enlarging the outdoor patio space to highlight the views of Davis Lake behind the venue, Buskirk said.
The name of the venue was inspired by a great blue heron that’s often seen on the lake.
Buskirk said the grand opening is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday on a free-flowing basis, and organizers are asking members of the public who want to attend to register online at https://www.theblueheronvenue.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.