HIGH POINT — The popular musical duo Black Violin will bring its “Give Thanks” tour to the High Point Theatre stage Sunday. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and showtime is 7:30 p.m.
Black Violin, which has been well-received in previous shows at the High Point Theatre, is led by classically trained string players Wil Baptiste on viola and Kev Marcus on violin. Joining them onstage are DJ SPS and drummer Nat Stokes.
The “Give Thanks” tour employs playful storytelling, whimsical string melodies and hard-hitting beats to highlight the unifying pillars of the holiday season — giving back to others and being wholeheartedly thankful. Fans can expect hits from the band’s Grammy-nominated “Take the Stairs” album, as well as holiday favorites from the “Give Thanks” album.
For 17 years, Black Violin has been merging string arrangements with modern beats and vocals, and building bridges in communities along the way. Marcus and Baptiste first met in a high-school orchestra class and were classically trained on the violin and viola through their high-school and college years. After college, they reconvened to produce beats for South Florida rappers and began building an audience in local clubs.
They later went on to win the “Showtime at the Apollo” competition in 2005 and eventually began selling out headline performances across the country. Their “Take the Stairs” album earned a Grammy Award nomination for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album.
Tickets range from $40 to $55 and are available by calling the theater box office at 336-887-3001. They can also be purchased online at www.highpointtheatre.com.
