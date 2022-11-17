HPTNWS-11-18-22 VIOLIN.jpg

Black Violin, consisting of Wil Baptiste, left, and Kev Marcus, will perform Sunday evening at the High Point Theatre.

 SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — The popular musical duo Black Violin will bring its “Give Thanks” tour to the High Point Theatre stage Sunday. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and showtime is 7:30 p.m.

Black Violin, which has been well-received in previous shows at the High Point Theatre, is led by classically trained string players Wil Baptiste on viola and Kev Marcus on violin. Joining them onstage are DJ SPS and drummer Nat Stokes.

Trending Videos