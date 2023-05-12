JAMESTOWN — A family of killdeer birds has made a spot on the grounds of Jamestown Elementary School a temporary home, hatching changes in activities around the school.
The male and female killdeer are protecting two eggs in a space carved out in the grass. Killdeer don’t make formal nests and don’t lay eggs in trees.
In response to the visitors, Jamestown Elementary children haven’t gone out for recess. Also, the school system isn’t mowing near the nest, said Guilford County Schools public information officer Gabrielle Brown.
Earlier this week a Jamestown youth soccer match was moved to a different location because the soccer field is in the vicinity of the eggs.
Killdeer eggs hatch in a little more than three weeks. The eggs are hard to see because they are laid in spots where they are camouflaged with the grass.
An official N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission told The High Point Enterprise that killdeer aren’t unusual in the region. The bird species isn’t endangered but is protected.
Killdeer frequent grassy mud flats, pastures and fields and belong to the plover family of birds.
A typical killdeer is about 10 inches long, with a brown back and a white belly.
Killdeer feast on a variety of insects.
