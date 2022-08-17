HIGH POINT — A liberal-leaning political group put up a billboard along Interstate 74 on Tuesday protesting the selection two months ago of former N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark D. Martin as the inaugural dean of the High Point University Law School.
The group says it’s protesting because of reports that Martin was associated with an effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Carolina Forward unveiled the billboard along I-74 near the interchange with E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The placement comes as HPU families are preparing to arrive this weekend to bring their students back to campus.
The university issued a statement Tuesday to The High Point Enterprise defending Martin’s professionalism and integrity.
“Chief Justice Martin assured HPU that he was not retained as a lawyer by anyone in connection with the 2020 presidential election process,” the statement said. “Based on HPU’s understanding of all the information available and our candid and open conversations with Chief Justice Martin, we believe that he has done nothing wrong.”
Martin, 59, was chief justice from 2014 to 2019, when he resigned to become the dean of the law school at Regent University in Virginia Beach, which was founded by Pat Robertson. He was the youngest person ever to serve on the N.C. Supreme Court and the N.C. Court of Appeals.
When HPU announced Martin’s hiring in June, it included voluminous, glowing praise for Martin as a gifted legal mind, an innovative educator, a caring and compassionate husband and father, and a committed citizen.
Martin was the source of controversy after The New York Times reported in January 2021 that Martin helped write what eventually became a lawsuit by the state of Texas attempting to overturn Joe Biden’s electoral victories in Michigan, Georgia, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania — which was quickly dismissed by the U.S. Supreme Court — and advocated a widely disparaged constitutional interpretation giving Vice President Mike Pence the authority to reject any state election returns he deemed fraudulent.
Martin has not publicly spoken about his post-election role.
Carolina Forward is calling on HPU leaders to rescind Martin’s appointment and asking the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools to deny accreditation to the law school until Martin is no longer involved.
“Martin played a central role in the attempt to overturn the 2020 election by subverting the U.S. Constitution,” Carolina Forward said. ”Through his own outrageous actions, he has demonstrated neither the temperament nor basic personal integrity to be entrusted with guiding legal education.”
In its statement to The Enterprise, HPU said that the university honors the values of God, family and country.
“This is an institution that believes and earnestly strives to live by civility, integrity, and fairness to all — including a commitment of fairness and due process to our employees,” the statement said. “HPU’s Board of Trustees and president cannot make important university decisions based solely on hearsay and mere observations shared in unproven media reports but will always evaluate outcomes on merit as needed. We endeavor to make reasoned and reasonable decisions and abide by our faithful commitment to the noble pursuit of excellence in education. High Point University continues its mission with the same optimism and faithful courage that has guided the institution for nearly 100 years.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.