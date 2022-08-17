HPTNWS-08-17-22 BILLBOARD.jpg

The political group Carolina Forward has put up a billboard on I-74 near the MLK Jr. Drive interchange protesting the appointment of Judge Mark Martin as inaugural dean of the HPU Law School because of his association with the effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — A liberal-leaning political group put up a billboard along Interstate 74 on Tuesday protesting the selection two months ago of former N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark D. Martin as the inaugural dean of the High Point University Law School.

The group says it’s protesting because of reports that Martin was associated with an effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

