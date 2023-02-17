TRINITY — A bill introduced in the N.C. General Assembly this week would shift Trinity’s municipal elections to even-numbered years and cancel council races now scheduled to take place this fall.
State Rep. Jon Hardister, R-Guilford, introduced House Bill 135 to shift the schedule of municipal elections after a request was made by a slim majority of the Trinity City Council following a highly charged council meeting this week.
The council voted 3-2 to request state legislators approve the change in Trinity’s election cycle. Hardister said Thursday that he filed House Bill 135 because it “honors that request” of the council.
Hardister, the House majority whip, told The High Point Enterprise that he’s working with freshman Rep. Brian Biggs, R-Randolph, on the legislation. Biggs’ House district includes the northern Randolph County city.
Biggs told The Enterprise that even-numbered-year elections will lead to higher voter turnout for Trinity municipal races.
The two councilmen opposing the change, Ed Lohr and Jack Carico, said in the council meeting that Trinity voters should have a say in approving or rejecting the move.
Carico accused Mayor Richard McNabb of acting deceptively and talking with Biggs secretively.
“What you’re saying is that this here was done behind our back,” Carico said. “They weren’t aware of no darn bill, Richard. Don’t sit there and lie.”
McNabb said each member was aware of conversations that had taken place and knew the idea was on the table.
Lohr lamented the city’s political environment.
“This is the most disgusting place I’ve ever been in my life,” Lohr told the others. “I hope you losers rot in hell.”
If House Bill 135 is approved, the five members of Trinity City Council and mayor would get an extra year added to their current terms as part of the change.
The races scheduled for this year for Ward 1, Ward 3 and at-large council seats would take place in 2024. The current councilmen are Bob Hicks in Ward 1, Carico in Ward 3 and Tommy Johnson at-large.
The races for Ward 2, Ward 4 and mayor would next take place in 2026 instead of 2025. The current councilmen are Lohr in Ward 2 and Robbie Walker in Ward 4.
Currently Trinity’s neighboring city of Archdale is the only one in the Piedmont Triad to hold municipal elections in even-numbered years. Archdale has held even-numbered year local elections for more than a decade.
The vast majority of cities and towns statewide hold municipal elections in odd-numbered years.
Hardister’s legislation was filed as a local bill, meaning it wouldn’t be subject to a veto by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper if approved by the Republican-controlled General Assembly.
Staff Writer Daniel Kennedy of the Archdale-Trinity News contributed to this report.
