DAVIDSON COUNTY — Most car inspections in North Carolina would take place every other year rather than annually and emission tests would be curtailed if a bill introduced by a local legislator passes.
Sen. Steve Jarvis, R-Davidson, recently filed Senate Bill 341 to make changes to car inspections statewide. Jarvis said he filed the bill to reduce the financial burden on lower-income motorists.
“This will be a huge benefit to the majority of our constituents,” Jarvis said. “You get a check engine light that comes on, and before you can get inspected you’re spending $1,200 or more just to get the light off.”
Senate Bill 341 would eliminate car inspections in the first three years for a newly purchased vehicle and would require inspections only every other year.
The legislation, which would take effect in July 2024, also would eliminate the annual emissions tests as part of car inspections in 19 of the 20 counties where they are now required, including Guilford, Davidson, Randolph and Forsyth.
“All the counties other than Mecklenburg meet the air quality qualifications to remove the emissions testing,” Jarvis told The High Point Enterprise.
Versions of the bill have been introduced in previous N.C. General Assembly sessions but haven’t gained traction. Jarvis said he believes the reaction of legislators may be different this time.
“I think it’s a good, common-sense bill that will benefit all the majority of citizens of North Carolina,” he said.
