DAVIDSON COUNTY — Most car inspections in North Carolina would take place every other year rather than annually and emission tests would be curtailed if a bill introduced by a local legislator passes.

Sen. Steve Jarvis, R-Davidson, recently filed Senate Bill 341 to make changes to car inspections statewide. Jarvis said he filed the bill to reduce the financial burden on lower-income motorists.

pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul

Trending Videos