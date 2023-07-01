TRIAD — With a bipartisan and unanimous vote, the state House of Representatives has approved new punishments for car stunt events such as one that damaged a Wallburg shopping center parking lot last weekend.
The legislation would make the events involving swaths of spectators watching car stunts, burnouts, doughnuts and sometimes racing illegal. The events are called street takeovers in the bill, but the proposed law would apply to events on any highway, street or “public vehicular area,” the bill says.
A crowd of about 200 people gathered late June 23 outside a supermarket off of N.C. 109 near the intersection with Gumtree Road in northeastern Davidson County. Small fires also were set in the parking lot. Davidson County Sheriff’s Office deputies and N.C. State Highway Patrol troopers broke up the crowd of about 200 people. People returned the next night, but deputies quickly arrived to break that up.
Provisions unveiled Wednesday would make driving in a street takeover a Class A1 misdemeanor, which is the state’s most serious misdemeanor and is punishable with a $1,000 fine for a first offense.
A subsequent offense within two years would be a Class H felony, with a fine of twice the value of the vehicle used.
For those who promote or facilitate a street takeover, including on social media, the bill would create a Class A1 misdemeanor.
When the provisions were introduced in the committee, those who merely watched a street takeover could have been subject to a Class 3 misdemeanor, with penalties increasing with repeated offenses. But during the House session, the bill was amended to specify that mere presence alone was not enough to be charged.
The bill, which now returns to the Senate for agreement with changes from a previous version, still includes language from that version that would amend civil and criminal court procedures.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.