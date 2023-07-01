TRIAD — With a bipartisan and unanimous vote, the state House of Representatives has approved new punishments for car stunt events such as one that damaged a Wallburg shopping center parking lot last weekend.

The legislation would make the events involving swaths of spectators watching car stunts, burnouts, doughnuts and sometimes racing illegal. The events are called street takeovers in the bill, but the proposed law would apply to events on any highway, street or “public vehicular area,” the bill says.