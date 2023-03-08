ARCHDALE — A bill filed this week in the N.C. General Assembly would lift the cap on satellite annexations by Archdale as the city continues its business and residential growth.

Rep. Brian Biggs, R-Randolph, filed House Bill 285 on Monday to add Archdale to the lengthy list of North Carolina municipalities granted an exemption from a cap on the size of what are called satellite annexations. Those involve annexing areas that are not contiguous with the existing municipal limits.

