ARCHDALE — A bill filed this week in the N.C. General Assembly would lift the cap on satellite annexations by Archdale as the city continues its business and residential growth.
Rep. Brian Biggs, R-Randolph, filed House Bill 285 on Monday to add Archdale to the lengthy list of North Carolina municipalities granted an exemption from a cap on the size of what are called satellite annexations. Those involve annexing areas that are not contiguous with the existing municipal limits.
State law mandates that when a satellite annexation is considered, the size of the area under consideration may not exceed 10% of the city or town’s existing area.
House Bill 285 would eliminate that restriction on Archdale. Biggs’ legislative district includes Archdale and northern Randolph County.
Archdale Mayor Lewis Dorsett said the removal of the cap would give the city more flexibility when working with businesses and developers.
“A lot of our growth is going down U.S. 311 and at N.C. 62 and Interstate 85,” Dorsett told The High Point Enterprise. “We’ve got several potential commercial and industrial areas out there.”
Lifting the cap would give the city more flexibility when approached by a developer about a project of broad scope, Dorsett said.
“We are pushing that limit,” Dorsett said. “The bill would give us a little more leeway.”
There are about 125 municipalities out of more than 500 in North Carolina that have been granted exemptions to the satellite annexation cap. In the Piedmont Triad they include Asheboro, Randleman, Jamestown, Liberty and Ramseur.
Biggs’ legislation is a local bill, meaning it’s not subject to the veto authority of Gov. Roy Cooper.
