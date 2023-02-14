RANDOLPH COUNTY — The two state representatives serving Randolph County have introduced a bill to give Randolph County Schools and Asheboro City Schools more flexibility to start the academic year earlier and control the school calendar.
House Bill 51, introduced last week, would allow the two school districts to start the academic year as early as Aug. 10. Current statutes require all public schools to start no earlier than the Monday closest to Aug. 26.
Rep. Brian Biggs, R-Randolph, said the bill would provide more authority to the two school districts to set calendars that best fit the wishes and schedules of families.
“We will continue to champion the needs and rights of our students, parents and local officials to make the best choices for our school systems,” said Biggs, a freshman legislator who was vice chairman of the Randolph County Board of Education before being elected to the House last year.
House Bill 51 also would allow for flexibility with first-semester testing and would align public school schedules with college schedules, allowing easier transitions for graduating high school seniors.
Biggs, who represents the northern part of Randolph County, is a co-sponsor of the legislation along with Rep. Neal Jackson, R-Randolph.
Jackson said House Bill 51 was filed after feedback from local school district leaders and parents of students.
The bill also includes school systems in Moore, Gaston and Surry counties as well as municipal school districts in Mount Airy and Elkin.
