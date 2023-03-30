DAVIDSON COUNTY — A new bill proposes allowing private developers to pick just one local government to work with if their project is within multiple jurisdictions of county or municipal governments that can’t agree on a plan.
Sen. Steve Jarvis, R-Davidson, recently filed Senate Bill 365 to establish a default jurisdiction for a parcel of land that lies within the planning and development jurisdiction of more than one local government. Jarvis told The High Point Enterprise that he filed the legislation after hearing from “multiple developers” who had residential or commercial projects delayed because they couldn’t get a consensus from multiple local governments.
When no mutual agreement can be reached, Senate Bill 365 would give a private developer the authority to select one local government to control the project for purposes such as utilities and voluntary annexation.
“The developer or petitioner may enter into an agreement with multiple jurisdictions for any part of the development subject to the permission of the controlling jurisdiction,” according to the legislation.
Jarvis, whose legislative district covers Davidson and Davie counties said that there are several developments across the state in three or four municipalities or counties.
“In other words, you may have 20 acres in one, 10 acres in another, 50 acres in yet another,” he said. “One jurisdiction has held up some of these projects for years.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.