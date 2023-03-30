DAVIDSON COUNTY — A new bill proposes allowing private developers to pick just one local government to work with if their project is within multiple jurisdictions of county or municipal governments that can’t agree on a plan.

Sen. Steve Jarvis, R-Davidson, recently filed Senate Bill 365 to establish a default jurisdiction for a parcel of land that lies within the planning and development jurisdiction of more than one local government. Jarvis told The High Point Enterprise that he filed the legislation after hearing from “multiple developers” who had residential or commercial projects delayed because they couldn’t get a consensus from multiple local governments.

