GUILFORD COUNTY — As promised by a local Republican Party official Tuesday night, legislation has been introduced at the General Assembly to force the Guilford County Board of Education to fill a vacancy with the party’s preferred candidate.
The bill filed by Rep. John Hardister, R-Guilford, addresses an oversight made 10 years ago in Republican then-Sen. Trudy Wade’s crusade to turn the Guilford County Board of Education into a partisan board.
When the General Assembly voted in 2013 to amend the legislation that created the Guilford County Board of Education, the clause dealing with filling a vacant seat on the board kept previous language that said it “shall be filled by vote of a majority of the remaining members of the Board present,” and it also said that vacancies had to be filled as provided in a specific line of a statute that currently contains only a list of counties.
“That’s like if I told you to fix my car and said I was going to give you a manual but all I gave you was a list of counties,” Hardister said in an interview Friday.
The Democratic majority of the school board has relied on the majority-vote clause to repeatedly reject Michael Logan, who was nominated by the Guilford County Republican Party to fill the District 3 seat left vacant by Pat Tillman’s election to the Guilford County Board of Education. Logan has drawn stern opposition because of some of his social media posts that used sharp, inflammatory language and what some board members characterized as misinformation.
David Gleeson of the Guilford County GOP warned the school board Tuesday night that legislation would be introduced to force them to seat Logan.
Hardister said the majority vote requirement was a relic from when the board was nonpartisan and should have been removed. His bill would do that, making the board subject to the current state statute that requires most other partisan boards of education to appoint the person recommended by the party of the person who held the seat before it became vacant.
District 3 represents part of northern Guilford County.
