DAVIDSON COUNTY — Nonprofit groups in North Carolina would be able to raffle donations of real property valued at up to $2 million rather than the current annual cap of $500,000 if a bill filed by a local legislator becomes law.

Rep. Larry Potts, R-Davidson, recently filed House Bill 374 that he says would reflect the current level of property values. The law on raffle prizes of real property to benefit nonprofits hasn’t been updated in about two decades, he said.

