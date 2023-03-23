DAVIDSON COUNTY — Nonprofit groups in North Carolina would be able to raffle donations of real property valued at up to $2 million rather than the current annual cap of $500,000 if a bill filed by a local legislator becomes law.
Rep. Larry Potts, R-Davidson, recently filed House Bill 374 that he says would reflect the current level of property values. The law on raffle prizes of real property to benefit nonprofits hasn’t been updated in about two decades, he said.
Potts told The High Point Enterprise that he filed the legislation at the request of advocates for North Carolina nonprofits.
The law would apply to raffles involving donated houses or other real estate.
Increasing the cap on appraised value would entice more people to take part in raffles, meaning more money for a nonprofit, Potts said.
The N.C. Center for Nonprofits supports the legislation, said David Heinen, the group’s vice president for public policy and advocacy.
“Charitable nonprofits across North Carolina are struggling with increased demand for their services like child care, food assistance, affordable housing and senior care,” he said. “At the same time, nonprofits are struggling to find adequate revenue sources. In this environment, it is essential for elected officials to develop policy solutions that will help nonprofits raise the revenue necessary to provide essential services to their communities.”
For some nonprofits, the best way to make use of donated property is to raffle it as a high-value fundraiser, Heinen said.
If passed, House Bill 374 would take effect when it becomes law. Potts said that he hasn’t heard any opposition so far to the legislation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.