HIGH POINT — State Rep. John Faircloth, R-Guilford, has again filed a bill that would allow municipalities in North Carolina to have trained civilian investigators handle routine traffic accidents to free police officers for other duties.

Faircloth, a retired chief of the High Point Police Department, recently filed House Bill 140 to permit civilians to investigate crashes that involve only property damage.

pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul

Trending Videos