TRINITY — A bill that would shift Trinity elections for mayor and council to even-numbered years and cancel municipal voting in the city this fall is advancing in the N.C. General Assembly.
The legislation, which was introduced last month, was approved unanimously by the state House on Tuesday and will be taken up by the Senate, said Rep. Jon Hardister, R-Guilford, a primary sponsor of the bill.
“The Trinity City Council recently passed a resolution asking the General Assembly to move the city’s election cycle from odd to even years,” Hardister said. “This legislation was in response to that request. The primary intent of the change is to increase voter participation in local elections, as turnout tends to be low in odd years.”
Hardister said that he’s hopeful that House Bill 135 will pass the Senate. The legislation is a local bill, meaning it’s not subject to veto by Gov. Roy Cooper.
Like most cities and towns in North Carolina, Trinity has held municipal elections in odd-numbered years. The only municipality in the area that holds local elections in even-numbered years is Trinity’s neighboring city of Archdale.
If House Bill 135 is approved, the five members of Trinity City Council and mayor would get an extra year added to their current terms as part of the change.
The races scheduled for this year for Ward 1, Ward 3 and at-large council seats would take place in 2024. The current councilmen are Bob Hicks in Ward 1, Jack Carico in Ward 3 and Tommy Johnson at-large.
The races scheduled for 2025 for Ward 2, Ward 4 and mayor would next take place in 2026. The current councilmen are Ed Lohr in Ward 2 and Robbie Walker in Ward 4, and the mayor is Richard McNabb.
The move to shift Trinity’s elections has split the council, and the motion last month to request the legislation passed by one vote. The meeting descended into personal accusations and name-calling.
While advocates of the change say it would increase participation in the local elections, detractors counter that it’s unfair for the mayor and council to get an extra year in office and that Trinity residents should have had a direct say in the matter.
House Bill 135 is cosponsored by Rep. Brian Biggs, R-Randolph, whose district covers Archdale and northern Randolph County.
