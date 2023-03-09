HPTNWS-03-09-23 TRNIITY.jpg

A state bill to shift city of Trinity municipal elections from odd-numbered to even-numbered years passed the state House this week.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

TRINITY — A bill that would shift Trinity elections for mayor and council to even-numbered years and cancel municipal voting in the city this fall is advancing in the N.C. General Assembly.

The legislation, which was introduced last month, was approved unanimously by the state House on Tuesday and will be taken up by the Senate, said Rep. Jon Hardister, R-Guilford, a primary sponsor of the bill.

