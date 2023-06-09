TRINITY — Residents of Trinity won’t vote for their mayor and city council members until next year after a bill to shift the elections to even-numbered years was enacted by the N.C. General Assembly on Thursday.
The state Senate approved House Bill 135, which was passed by the House in March. The bill to shift municipal elections in the northern Randolph County city to even-numbered years starting in 2024 becomes law because the legislation is a local bill not subject to the veto authority of Gov. Roy Cooper.
Advocates for the change, who include Sen. Dave Craven, R-Randolph, and Rep. Brian Biggs, R-Randolph, whose districts both include Trinity, say the shift to even-numbered years will boost turnout for Trinity elections.
House Bill 135 passed the General Assembly one month before candidate filing for this year’s municipal elections in North Carolina begins July 7.
The legislation means that the five members of the Trinity City Council and the mayor will get an extra year added to their current terms.
The races postponed from this year to 2024 are for Ward 1, Ward 3 and at-large council seats. The current councilmen are Bob Hicks in Ward 1, Jack Carico in Ward 3 and Tommy Johnson in the at-large seat.
The races moved from 2025 to 2026 are for Ward 2, Ward 4 and mayor. The current councilmen are Ed Lohr in Ward 2 and Robbie Walker in Ward 4, and the mayor is Richard McNabb.
The move to shift Trinity’s elections has split the council, and the motion at a council meeting in February to request the legislation passed by one vote.
While advocates say it will increase participation in the local elections, detractors counter that Trinity residents should have had a direct say in the matter through a referendum.
The nearby city of Archdale moved its races for mayor and city council to even-numbered years more than a decade ago.
The vast majority of cities and towns in North Carolina hold municipal elections in odd-numbered years.
