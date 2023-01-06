HIGH POINT — A new federal spending bill includes funds for two proposed city of High Point projects.
Within the omnibus package approved by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden last month are $4 million for a small-scale manufacturing hub and $2 million for a commercial shared-use kitchen.
That’s according to Congresswoman Kathy Manning, D-6th, who represents High Point.
In a statement, the city termed the appropriations “significant dollars to advance two major projects.”
The $4 million will allow the city to upfit 300 Oak St. into an anchor space in southwest High Point to serve as a small-scale manufacturing headquarters that provides equitable economic opportunities for residents through entrepreneurship, business scaling and workforce training.
The city purchased the property — a former hosiery mill that was converted into a furniture showroom — for $3 million last month.
The goal of this initiative is to recruit and grow small and medium-sized businesses in this part of the city.
The project is still in the conceptual stage and details, such as who would operate the hub and what the city’s role would be, have not been determined.
In the meantime, the city is leasing the property to the seller, Comitia Molina, which is continuing to use it as a showroom for a term of seven months.
The city requested $3.07 million for a commercial shared-use kitchen in the southwest area of downtown, according to Manning’s office.
Instead, $2 million was appropriated for this project, which would provide space for food businesses to rent.
A site has not been identified.
“The main goal is to create a supportive environment for those entrepreneurs wanting to start, grow and sustain successful food businesses,” according to the city.
The appropriations for the city are among $25.56 million that Manning secured to fund 15 local projects in the 6th Congressional District, according to a news release from her office.
They are included in the $1.7 trillion spending package that will fund the federal government through September.
