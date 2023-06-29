A proposal suddenly inserted into unrelated legislation on Wednesday could suddenly end the term of a Guilford County Board of Education member who was appointed in April.
It also would close a loophole that allowed the Democratic majority of the board to fill that Republican vacancy on the board with someone who was not the choice of the local Republican Party leadership.
Most of the new proposal involves a change that would allow a political party to have either its full executive committee or just a part of it vote on a nomination to fill a vacancy.
The new language was inserted by Rep. Jon Hardister, R-Guilford, who had been behind a law passed in March that sought to force the school board to seat Michael Logan to represent District 3. But that law called for the nomination to be made by the full executive committee, while Logan had been nominated by only the members from District 3.
Because of that discrepancy, board attorney Jill Wilson said the school board was free to choose anyone to fill the vacancy left when Republican Pat Tillman resigned after being elected to the Guilford County Board of Commissioners. William J. “Bill” Goebel, a Republican, then was swiftly nominated and approved on a party-line 6-2 vote.
But one single sentence in Hardister's new legislative proposal calls for the term of anyone appointed to the school board after Dec. 1 to end as soon as this new proposal becomes law.
The full House passed the bill with the new language and sent it to the Senate, which previously had approved a different version without Hardister’s language. The bill was referred to the Senate Rules Committee.
If the Senate concurs with the changes, the bill would become law. As a local measure, it is not subject to the governor’s veto.
Republican school board members Linda Welborn and Crissy Pratt filed a lawsuit last month seeking to reverse Goebel’s appointment, arguing that it resulted from violations of the state Open Meetings Law as well as laws governing the filling of board vacancies.
