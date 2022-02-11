HIGH POINT — A High Point nonprofit that provides housing and treatment services for substance abuse is again searching for a new location where it can expand to meet those needs.
Caring Services has outgrown its current Chestnut Drive headquarters and nearby properties, Executive Director Becky Yates said.
“We have to refer individuals seeking treatment to other resources (which are scarce) or add them to our waiting list and pray that they live long enough to enroll in our program,” Yates said.
Board Chair Sallie Kelton said Caring Services sent a letter to former and potential supporters in High Point and Greensboro before the end of 2021 to describe its needs and received a good response. Board members have started making presentations about the agency’s needs to different civic clubs and community groups in High Point and Greensboro.
“We know that we’ve outgrown where we are and we need desperately to get to a bigger property,” Kelton said.
Kelton became involved with Caring Services after losing her middle son, Griffin, to a heroin overdose on May 20, 2015. He was a sophomore in college at the time. Kelton and her husband began making presentations to schools and lacrosse teams (lacrosse was her son’s favorite sport) to bring about awareness to the community of drug use and overdoses.
“To me, it’s important that we make people aware of the needs of people who are in recovery or active addiction,” Kelton said. “We need to reach out to people and let them know there is help out there. One life saved is great. One life at a time. We can’t help these individuals unless we have more room to accept more people into the program.”
In 2018, the agency’s efforts to buy the 21-acre former John Wesley University campus at Eastchester Drive and N. Centennial Street failed to win funding support. At the same time, the city’s downtown revitalization efforts were spurring Truist Point stadium, Congdon Yards and other developments that were upgrading the landscape of the community near Caring Services’ current properties. Agency leaders suspect those properties will soon be in the way of progress and desirable for redevelopment, Yates said.
“Because our program pairs housing with evidence-based treatment, the agency owns a number of scattered-site housing units in close proximity to our treatment center and cannot just sell one or two houses, rendering people homeless when in early recovery, although we have been approached by a prospective buyer,” Yates said.
Caring Services’ board members envision having a walkable campus where it can provide treatment to more individuals and quality housing for men, women, veterans and program graduates.
“We need a campus that offers recreational opportunities, green space,” Yates said. “Based on our agency needs and the needs for future growth in High Point, we feel that this is the right time to begin the conversation again for the sake of the agency and the city of High Point. We are hopeful that the community has begun to understand the importance of the services we provide and our commitment to those we serve.”
The Foundation for a Healthy High Point recently provided a $185,000 grant to Caring Services that includes business planning to determine feasibility for an expansion campaign, as well as expanding services, offering integrated care and a clinician to provide medication management services.
