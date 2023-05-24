Big South logo.jpg

HIGH POINT — Top-seeded Campbell ranks as the favorite while No. 2 seed USC Upstate possesses a legitimate hope of dethroning the Camels in the Big South baseball tournament that begins today at Truist Point stadium.

Campbell (41-13) is ranked 14th or 15th in national polls and is the conference leader in several statistical categories, including all the important categories on offense. Upstate (36-20), however, took the first two games in its three game series with Camels and moved into a tie for first place before Campbell won the third game and the tournament’s No. 1 seed.

Trending Videos