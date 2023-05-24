HIGH POINT — Top-seeded Campbell ranks as the favorite while No. 2 seed USC Upstate possesses a legitimate hope of dethroning the Camels in the Big South baseball tournament that begins today at Truist Point stadium.
Campbell (41-13) is ranked 14th or 15th in national polls and is the conference leader in several statistical categories, including all the important categories on offense. Upstate (36-20), however, took the first two games in its three game series with Camels and moved into a tie for first place before Campbell won the third game and the tournament’s No. 1 seed.
Gardner-Webb (31-23) and Winthrop (27-26) are the other teams in the four-team tournament.
Campbell is led by outfielder Lawson Harrell, who was named the conference’s Player of the Year on Wednesday. He finished the 2023 regular-season as the Big South’s leader in home runs (21), runs batted in (64) and slugging percentage (.770), while ranking second in on-base average (.472) and fifth in batting average (.358).
The Camels have the conference’s top-two ranked players in hits, top three in home runs, top four in runs scored and top three in total bases.Their pitching staff is also first in team ERA.
Upstate is second in batting average, runs scored, hits and RBIs.
Winthrop and Gardner-Webb, which tied for third, are the other teams in the tournament.Campbell plays No. 4 Gardner-Webb in today’s opener at 1 p.m., which will be followed by Upstate vs. Winthrop at 5 p.m.
Thursday’s losers open play Friday in an elimination game under a double-elimination format, followed by Thursday’s winners meeting in the second game. The winner of Friday’s first and loser of Friday’s second end play Friday in another elimination game, with the winner playing the remaining undefeated team in Saturday’s final round that begins at noon.
Bobby Alcock of Gardner-Webb was named the league’s Pitcher of the Year, the first Runnin’ Bulldog to earn the honor. He concluded the regular-season as the Big South leader in strikeouts (99), earned run average (2.20) and batting average allowed (.170). Alcock went 7-2 overall with three combined shutouts in 81.2 inning pitched, and permitted just seven extra base hits all season (five doubles, two home runs among 48 allowed) in his 13 appearances.
Outfielder Brett Ahalt, infielder Cael Chatham and starting pitcher Gus Hughes of HPU were named second-team all-conference. Adam Stuart of HPU was chosen as the Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
