High Point restaurant Big Ed’s Chicken Pit at 105 W. Peachtree Drive will close later this month after 24 years in business.

HIGH POINT — Longtime High Point restaurant Big Ed’s Chicken Pit will close later this month, owner Clay Jones announced on Monday.

The restaurant, featuring its signature barbecue chicken, opened in 1999 at 105 W. Peachtree Drive, leasing part of a corner tract at N. Main Street that includes two adjoining parcels that are now vacant.

