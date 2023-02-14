HIGH POINT — Longtime High Point restaurant Big Ed’s Chicken Pit will close later this month, owner Clay Jones announced on Monday.
The restaurant, featuring its signature barbecue chicken, opened in 1999 at 105 W. Peachtree Drive, leasing part of a corner tract at N. Main Street that includes two adjoining parcels that are now vacant.
Jones said in an interview Tuesday that he reached the decision to end the restaurant’s 24-year run after unsuccessful attempts to secure a renewal of his current lease, which expires June 30.
He said he also pursued buying the parcel on which Big Ed’s sits and has explored relocating the restaurant, so far to no avail.
“It was a good run. We have a lot of loyal customers and will miss them,” Jones said. “I think we’re the only restaurant in High Point with alcohol permits that’s been in continuous operations this long.”
The tract that includes Big Ed’s was purchased in 2021 by Kotis Properties of Greensboro.
The company has submitted redevelopment plans to the city of High Point for construction of a multitenant restaurant and retail building on the property.
Its current proposal calls for demolition of the Big Ed’s building to make way for parking, but nothing is final, said David Swift, Kotis Properties’ chief financial officer.
“I don’t know if those plans are going to be approved,” Swift said. “I’ve explained that to Mr. Jones.”
Jones said he will continue catering High Point Market events and for other clients.
“I’m still open to an opportunity for Big Ed’s in another location and being able to find a correct place and not be in a strip center,” he said.
