HIGH POINT — The Bienenstock Furniture Library is soliciting industry sponsorships and donations to support student scholarships and event programming for its second annual Bienenstock Future Designers Summit.
Set for Sept. 21-23, the summit will include keynote presentations by industry professionals, educational breakout sessions and facility tours. Up to 40 students from U.S. colleges and universities will participate, representing a variety of academic disciplines, including interior design, furniture design, industrial design, textile design, interior architecture and fashion merchandising.
Event sponsors and industry contributors will help offset the costs of the students’ travel, accommodations and meals, as well as help cover expenses for program development and marketing. To learn more, or to make online payments for company sponsorships or individual donations using the library’s PayPal account, visit the Future Designers Summit page on the Bienenstock Furniture Library website.
This year’s keynote speakers include Caroline Hipple, president of Norwalk Furniture; Patti Carpenter, principal of Carpenter and Co. and Trendscope; and Jane Dagmi, editor in chief of Designers Today.
For the second year, The Broyhill Family Foundation is sponsoring a $5,000 scholarship to be awarded during the event’s closing session at the Universal Furniture Showroom in High Point.
