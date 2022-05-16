HIGH POINT — An interior design competition for college students has been renamed and has gained a new scholarship after a donation by a High Point design firm.
The Bienenstock Furniture Library announced that its 2023 student challenge was renamed The Barbour Spangle Interior Design Competition to reflect a $7,500 contribution from High Point-based Barbour Spangle Design. Led by co-founders Christi Barbour and Christi Spangle, Barbour Spangle Design is an award-winning commercial, showroom and residential design firm.
Spangle noted in the press release that the firm has been involved in the competition since 2013.
“Over the years, we’ve witnessed the program make a huge impact on participants and their future success as design professionals, and we felt the time was right to bolster our support in a bigger way,” she said.
Entries for the competition will be accepted in December, with two ranked winners selected and named by March 1. A check for $5,000 will be awarded to the student earning first place in the challenge, with $1,500 going to second place. The interior design department of the first place winner’s school also will be awarded $1,000.
Barbour Spangle Design also will provide winning students with a professional portfolio review; an informational interview with a designer on staff; and a one-year mentorship program, among other gifts.
“In addition to providing financial scholarships, we’re excited to act as mentors, and to serve as a sounding board for students preparing to begin their careers,” Spangle said. “It means a lot to us to know we are making a difference in the lives of young designers.”
