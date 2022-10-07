HIGH POINT — Construction firms aren’t showing much interest so far in the city’s planned renovations to Truist Point stadium to accommodate a professional soccer team.
Greensboro-based general contractor Samet Corp. was the only respondent to the city’s first request for qualifications, or RFQ, to provide design and construction services for the project.
Since fewer than three proposals were submitted, the city had to re-bid the work and will accept responses until Oct. 14.
This time, three submittals are no longer required.
Assistant City Manager Eric Olmedo said having to make two attempts to find a vendor shouldn’t delay the project, which must be completed by March 1, 2024, in order to secure an MLS Next Pro franchise.
“I would anticipate — assuming we get the same bid we had before — we’d still be on a timeline to award a contract hopefully by the end November,” Olmedo said.
The city notified an extensive list of firms about the RFQ opportunity the first time and will do so again, he said.
In general, the city is finding that commercial contractors have full schedules and aren’t bidding for as many smaller jobs such as the stadium project, Olmedo said.
The modifications to the facility will include removing a portion of the first base grandstand that angles sharply toward the field in order to move the playing surface 20 feet closer to the seating area.
The work will also entail replacing the existing artificial turf to meet color, pattern and playability standards for both baseball and soccer, and building out unfinished space to accommodate soccer locker rooms.
The project needs to be completed without conflicting with High Point Rockers baseball games and other events at the stadium, according to the city.
The city’s working estimate of the total project budget is $5.1 million.
The city plans to use the “design-build” method for the renovations, in which design (architectural and engineering work) and construction services are overseen by a single vendor under one contract.
The city hired Samet in 2017 to build the stadium using this method.
The goal of this approach is to expedite projects and keep them within budget.
It does not require the city to hire the lowest bidder, which is the case with most contracts the city awards. Instead, city leaders choose who they want to hire based on qualifications, experience and other factors, and prices are then negotiated.
